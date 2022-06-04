Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Tops $7.61 on Exchanges

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $7.61 or 0.00025580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $68,651.60 and $23.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,759.63 or 0.99988000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 27,579 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

