WOM Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,642.48 or 0.99989943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001687 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

