WOWswap (WOW) Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00006751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $4,498.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.01161866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00436545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000270 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

