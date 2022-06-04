XIO Market Capitalization Achieves $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000271 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

