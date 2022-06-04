XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to report $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.45. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

XPO opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $92,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

