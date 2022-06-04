XSGD Market Capitalization Tops $114.82 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $114.82 million and $26,858.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $165.18 or 0.00554654 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00436716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000270 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 167,557,149 coins and its circulating supply is 160,056,150 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

