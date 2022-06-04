Xuez (XUEZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,038.00

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $16,770.43 and $33,038.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded 75.5% lower against the dollar. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,300,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,154 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

