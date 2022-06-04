Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.13.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.36. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

