YIELD App (YLD) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $24.85 million and approximately $916,147.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,090,838 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

