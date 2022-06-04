Yves Perron Purchases 3,650 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) VP Yves Perron purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $20,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Loop Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.