Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRCGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

BMRC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. 21,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,317. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $528.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

