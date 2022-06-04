Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to post $268.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.00 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $222.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

BSY traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. 569,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 126.46, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.93. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,833,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,050,000 after buying an additional 176,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,500,000 after purchasing an additional 860,903 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,286,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,144,000 after buying an additional 302,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,379,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,932,000 after purchasing an additional 208,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

