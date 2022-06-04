Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.62 Million

Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to post $41.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.45 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $170.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.34 million to $177.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $186.85 million, with estimates ranging from $166.98 million to $206.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 98,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 170,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a current ratio of 23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

