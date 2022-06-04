Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Genasys reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Genasys had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.79. 23,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,920. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 125.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

