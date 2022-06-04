Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $1,269,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.41. 705,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,862. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

