Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Post $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 125,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,586. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $525,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $624,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

