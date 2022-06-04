Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post $1.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Standex International posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Standex International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Standex International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,186. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Standex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.