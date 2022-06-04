Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the lowest is $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

