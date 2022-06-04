Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $531.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.49 million to $575.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $475.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NYSE:USX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 643,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a PE ratio of -311.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,523.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,820 shares in the company, valued at $224,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 285,620 shares of company stock worth $879,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

