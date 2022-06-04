Zacks: Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.84. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.84. 549,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,710. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 104,351 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

