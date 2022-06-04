Zacks: Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,055,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261,454. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

