Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will announce $179.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.43 million and the highest is $180.00 million. Five9 posted sales of $143.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $770.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.04 million to $772.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $949.36 million, with estimates ranging from $928.60 million to $991.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,512 shares of company stock worth $1,889,871 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,867,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Five9 by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Five9 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.74. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

