Zacks: Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

