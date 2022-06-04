Zacks: Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to post $5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61. Valero Energy posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,070.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $14.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.12 to $16.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $135.42. 4,857,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,705. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

