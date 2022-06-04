Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 674,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,315. The stock has a market cap of $279.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 103,259 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

