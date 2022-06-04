Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will announce $560.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $555.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $566.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.76. 812,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

