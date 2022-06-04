Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $88.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the lowest is $87.00 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $80.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $364.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $439.15 million, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,264 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 26.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after buying an additional 350,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 142,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,009. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

