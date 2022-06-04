Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $132.09. 421,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,158. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

