Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after buying an additional 99,193 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.07. 40,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,440. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

