Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.65. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $498.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

