Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) to report $130.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.10 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $112.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $524.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $539.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $552.58 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $589.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

