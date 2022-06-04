Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will announce $190.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $190.10 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $180.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $764.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.10 million to $769.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $855.21 million, with estimates ranging from $827.34 million to $890.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. 253,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,291. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. Power Integrations has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,334. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.