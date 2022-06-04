Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $2.92. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $4.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $18.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $173.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,094. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $152.35 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

