Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.43. Bancolombia posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE CIB traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $44.53. 391,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,761. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.828 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $3,345,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $10,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

