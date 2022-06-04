Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellebrite DI.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.01. 72,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 821,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

