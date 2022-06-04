Zacks: Brokerages Expect MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $22.16.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.