Zacks: Brokerages Expect MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $22.16.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

