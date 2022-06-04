Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRBO stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.