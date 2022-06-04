Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post $8.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.12 and the highest is $9.25. Nucor posted earnings of $5.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $29.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.30 to $33.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $18.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.36.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.33.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

