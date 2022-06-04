Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.07 million and the highest is $83.46 million. Radius Health reported sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $237.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $252.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $268.04 million, with estimates ranging from $227.92 million to $318.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

RDUS traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $311.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

