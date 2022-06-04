Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AMTB stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $998.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.94%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at $483,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 593,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,691,000 after acquiring an additional 294,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.