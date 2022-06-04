Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

FBNC opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $785,949.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,938 shares of company stock worth $186,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Bancorp by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

