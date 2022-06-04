Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 85,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.