Zacks Investment Research Lowers FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah. “

NASDAQ:FINW opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. Research analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Tilis purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $45,628.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $7,264,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 174,080 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,936,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

