Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veritex by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

