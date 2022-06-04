Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) to report $404.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.18 million. Zendesk posted sales of $318.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.30.

ZEN stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,961. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.60. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock worth $4,263,936. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,551,000 after buying an additional 595,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

