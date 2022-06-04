ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Up 32.7% This Week

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. ZENZO has a market cap of $273,364.96 and approximately $938.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00078184 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00255705 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

