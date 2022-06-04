Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Hits $69.22

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $67,060.13 and $331.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.22 or 0.00232868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

