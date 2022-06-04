Zero (ZER) Market Cap Hits $273,303.32

Zero (ZER) traded 195.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 77.5% higher against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $273,303.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00301198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00066378 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,494,093 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

