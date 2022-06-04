Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,141 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,472,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 13,018.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 702,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

