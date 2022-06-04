ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $76.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $8,613,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597,916 shares of company stock valued at $94,003,346. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,726,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,329. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

